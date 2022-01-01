news
World
NATO secretary general set to arrive in Türkiye on Thursday
Stoltenberg to meet President Erdogan, as well as foreign and defense ministers, Turkish Foreign Ministry says
AA  Wednesday 14:13, 02 November 2022
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is due to arrive in Türkiye on Thursday for a three-day visit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said Stoltenberg will be received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The NATO chief will also meet Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

The talks are expected to be centered around the extension of Istanbul grain deal, and NATO membership bids of Sweden and Finland, whom Türkiye has accused of supporting terrorist groups.

Finland and Sweden struck a deal with Türkiye in June, and Erdogan has warned his country will not give the nod to the their memberships until Ankara’s concerns are addressed.

Separately, Cavusoglu held a phone conversation with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra. The two officials addressed the grain export deal, as well as the latest developments in Ukraine where Russia launched a "special military operation" in February.

According to diplomatic sources, Cavusoglu and Hoekstra also discussed the problems Turkish citizens face in getting visas.

The Turkish foreign minister also met Geir O. Pederse, UN special envoy for Syria in Ankara. Cavusoglu tweeted that he "discussed latest developments in Syria amp; reiterated our support for political process."

