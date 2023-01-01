‘Nepal’s plane turned into smoke, flames minutes before landing’

Airlines staff in Pokhara was preparing to receive 68 passengers from the capital Kathmandu this Sunday, but their wait ended in Nepal’s deadliest air crash in 30 years.

“(The airline's staff in Pokhara) saw the aircraft coming and approaching (the airport) … after 10-15 seconds, they only saw smoke and flames,” Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson for Yeti Airlines, told Anadolu from Kathmandu.





The ATR 72-500 series plane with flight number YT 691 was flying to central Pokhara city from the capital Kathmandu when it crashed on Sunday morning.





The plane took off from Kathmandu at around 10:32 a.m. Nepal time (0447GMT).





The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members which included a 44-year-old female Airlines Captain Anju Khatiwada and Instructor Captain Kamal KC.





At least two bodies are still missing after the crash in the landlocked Himalayan nation which resulted in the death of all onboard passengers and crew members.





“70 dead bodies have been collected (but) two are still missing (and) rescue operation is going on,” Bartaula said.





Bartaula said it was around 11:03 a.m. Nepal time (0518 GMT) that the airlines staff in Kathmandu got information about the crash.





“It takes 25 minutes (for a flight) from Kathmandu to reach Pokhara,” Bartaula said.





The plane has a capacity of 72 passengers besides the crew.





The victims include three infants and three children.





Search and rescue teams found no survivors and recovered 70 bodies until Tuesday.













- Worst air traffic region





Nestled in the lap of the giant Himalayas, Nepal has one of the world’s toughest terrains and is counted among one of the worst air traffic regions.





The search teams also recovered the black boxes which have been handed over to the five-member investigation committee tasked to submit a report within 45 days.





The black box is a crucial device that helps determine the cause of the crash and contains the flight radar record and cockpit voice recorder.





“There are many reasons for plane crashes, (and) it takes time to understand the actual reason. But as far as we can see, the plane fell due to imbalance,” airport officials told Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport after the incident, according to local media.





During the briefing, it was said the pilot took the plane to the gorge to protect the settlement. “The plane did not crash in the settlement, it went down in the gorge,” the officials said in the briefing.





“The exact reason will be revealed after the investigation.”





“We are still shocked (about) what had happened ... we also don’t know the cause … Investigation committee is already working and we shall wait (for) the report,” said Bartaula, speaking to Anadolu from TU Teaching Hospital Kathmandu where 48 dead bodies from the crash site had been brought.





“There was no terrain issue. Weather was fair (with) no wind, nor was there any (air) traffic .... and the aircraft was in good condition ... it is a surprise for me," Bartaula said. "This aircraft had done its first flight on the same route."





He said the deceased female pilot Khatiwada joined the airline in June 2010 and had flown aircraft for more than 6,396 hours in her career.





Her husband Dipak Pokharel, a pilot himself, died in a crash in 2006.





A small Twin Otter plane, belonging to the same Yeti Airlines, had crashed in the Jumla mountain region and Pokharel was a co-pilot, said Bartaula.



