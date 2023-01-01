|
World
Netanyahu says Israel’s main conflict with Iran
Israel accuses Iran of seeking to build nuclear bomb, a claim denied by Tehran
11:11 . 18/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel's main conflict is with Iran.


This came during Netanyahu’s meeting with Betsy Korn, head of the pro-Israeli American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).


"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the main struggle has been - and remains - with Iran," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.


AIPAC is the largest pro-Israeli group in the United States that advocates and defends Israel within the US political circles.


Netanyahu said on several occasions after he took office on December 29 that preventing Iran from processing a nuclear weapon is his government's top priority.


Israel accuses Iran of seeking to build a nuclear bomb, a claim denied by Tehran, which says its program is designed for peaceful purposes.


Iran has often in recent years accused its arch-foe Israel of carrying out espionage and sabotage acts at key nuclear, military and industrial facilities through local agents.

#Israel
#Benjamin Netanyahu
#conflict
#Iran
6 saat önce
default-profile-img
Netanyahu says Israel’s main conflict with Iran
Turkic.World, IHH Foundation sign memorandum of partnership
German police clear another environmental activist camp after Lutzerath
Turkish relief group comes to aid of over 134,000 orphans in 2022
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts northeastern Iran
More than 200 millionaires call for higher taxes on ultra-rich
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.