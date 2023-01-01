|
Netherlands 'open minded' for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine: Local media

Amsterdam only sends items that Kyiv asks for, says Dutch foreign minister

16:12 . 20/01/2023 Cuma
The Dutch government may consider supplying F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in case of a request by Kyiv, according to local media on Friday.

Speaking at Thursday's parliamentary debate, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said the Cabinet would look at such a request by Kyiv on F-16 jets with an "open mind," NL Times reported.


He said there are "no taboos" for the delivery of regular equipment, adding that the Netherlands only sends items that Ukraine asks for.


According to the report, D66 party lawmaker Sjoerd Sjoerdsma asked the Cabinet to supply F-16 jets and infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.


Meanwhile, some countries like the US and UK have already announced to accelerate military support to Ukraine.

