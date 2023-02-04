Netherlands will not appeal ruling to compensate relatives of victims of Afghanistan operation

The Dutch government announced Friday it will not appeal a court order to pay compensation to relatives of civilians who died in an operation against the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that there would be no objection to the ruling that gave compensation to relatives of civilians who died June 17, 2007, in the operation in the Chora region of Uruzgan province.





The decision to not appeal was made as a result of a "complex and careful" evaluation process, according to Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, who said Operation Chora left "deep wounds" on many soldiers.





Four Dutch soldiers were killed in the operation to remove Taliban forces from the region and protect civilians, added Ollongrena.





A Netherlands court, in a decision Nov. 23, found an Afghan residence, which was bombed by Dutch soldiers with F-16s in the Chora region and caused the deaths of civilians, was mistakenly designated as a military target and held the Dutch government responsible for the attack.





Although the Dutch government argued the building was used by the Taliban for military purposes until shortly before the operation, the court asked the government to compensate the relatives.





In the case filed by four relatives of the deceased civilians, the court noted that the soldiers acted in violation of international humanitarian law.





It is believed that approximately 250 Afghans were killed during the three-day operation and 50 to 80 civilians died in a bombing.







