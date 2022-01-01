New EU sanctions to focus on Iran's role in Ukraine war, human rights crackdown: Lithuania

File photo
Lithuania on Friday said the next round of European Union sanctions on Iran will dwell on Tehran's support for the Russian war in Ukraine and the ongoing security crackdown on peaceful protesters.
"On Monday, we will be suggesting additional listings that would be added to the Iranian sanctions list. From the European side, I think we agree on that," Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told a joint news conference in Berlin with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.
The Lithuanian diplomat was referring to the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels where new sanctions are to be imposed on Iran over human rights violations amid continued mass protests over the past eight weeks.
The EU sanctions “would have two parts: For Iranian participation in war on Russia side against Ukraine but also for human rights abuses that are happening in the cities of Iran," Landsbergis added.
Baerbock, for her part, rejected her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian accusing Germany of meddling in Iran's domestic affairs in the aftermath of the security clampdown in that country.
"It is a European understanding that defending human rights is not an internal matter but a universal matter because universal human rights are inviolable and indivisible and we are going to underline this at the council meeting of the (EU) foreign ministers in Brussels," she added.
She was alluding to a tweet by Amir Abdollahian complaining of what he called Berlin's "provocative, interventionist and undiplomatic stances" towards Tehran.
He added that Germany could "choose engagement to address shared challenges – or confrontation,” adding that his country's response would be "proportionate and firm."
But Baerbock rebuffed him, saying: "Threats are no means of foreign policy and no instrument of international relations."
- New sanctions in the works
Earlier this week, Germany pointed to "constructive talks" within the EU on a new sanction package against Iran for its security crackdown on peaceful protesters.
"I can confirm that such talks about a package of sanctions are taking place at EU level. It is up to the EU to adopt this package of sanctions," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse told journalists in Berlin.
"I can tell you that the talks are going on quite constructively, but I can't announce any precise details, including the timetable, at least not yet," she added.
News magazine Der Spiegel reported last weekend that Germany and eight other EU states were working on a new package of sanctions against people and organizations involved in the violence against demonstrating Iranians.
The package reportedly contains 31 proposals whose implementation is now being examined legally. People and institutions from the security sector as well as companies responsible for violence and repression in Iran are being proposed.
Sasse stressed that her country had expressed "strong support for further measures" against Iran.
"We are continuing to work on the implementation of a package of measures,” she added.
Iran has been rocked by protests since mid-September after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the country's morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.
