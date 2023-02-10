|
World

New Zealand pledges another $1.9M in humanitarian aid for Türkiye, Syria

Latest announcement brings southwestern island country's total humanitarian funding for earthquake response to $2.84M

09:43 . 10/02/2023 Friday
AA
File photo

File photo

New Zealand on Friday announced an additional NZ$3 million (approximately $1.89 million) in humanitarian assistance to support relief efforts in Türkiye and Syria.

Acting Foreign Minister David Parker said in a statement that the latest announcement brings New Zealand's total humanitarian funding for the earthquake response to NZ$4.5 million (approximately $2.84 million).


“It is clear the earthquakes have been devastating for the people of Türkiye and Syria. New Zealand’s thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected,” Parker stated.


“(NZ) $2 million (about $1.26 million) will be delivered through the World Food Programme (WFP) in Türkiye, providing immediate relief for displaced families in an overwhelmingly challenging environment that is made worse by freezing temperatures," he added.


While NZ$1 million (about $631,5​​​​​​​00) will be provided to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for its response in Syria.


According to the acting minister, two fire and emergency support specialists are on the ground to help coordinate international search and rescue efforts in Türkiye.


“These individuals are working out of New Zealand as part of an international team. Based on advice from search and rescue personnel supporting the response coordination in Türkiye, our teams determined that they could effectively contribute remotely. Time zone differences mean this team can provide round the clock support for the response in Türkiye,” Parker said.




- Malaysia sends 3rd humanitarian assistance team


Meanwhile, Malaysia dispatched its third humanitarian assistance team, made up of 38 Malaysian Armed Forces personnel, to Adiyaman, one of the worst-affected areas of two earthquakes in southern Türkiye, on Friday.


“Alhamdulillah, our close coordination with Turkish Ambassador @emirsyuksel enabled the deployment of our 3rd humanitarian assistance team, comprising 38 personnel from @MarkasATM [Malaysian Armed Forces] to Adiyaman, Turkiye in the early hours of 10 Feb via @MarkasATM A400 Special Aircraft,” Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kabir tweeted.


“The team is expected to set up and operate a Type-3 field hospital upon arrival. The aircraft is also carrying 44 tonnes of medical equipment amp; supplies. Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims of the earthquake, their family members and rescuers in these difficult moments,” he added.


Two powerful earthquakes have caused close to 17,674 fatalities and 72,879 injuries in Türkiye, according to the latest official statistics made public on Friday.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.


Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

#New Zealand
#humanitarian aid
#Türkiye
#Syria
37 minutes ago
default-profile-img
New Zealand pledges another $1.9M in humanitarian aid for Türkiye, Syria
Azerbaijani man with decrepit car influences millions with volunteer work for Türkiye quake victims
Türkiye slams Mexican resolution on 1915 Armenian events
Countries pour assistance, aid to Türkiye following twin earthquakes that shakes region
US says it continues to stand by Türkiye after earthquake
Rescue teams still find survivors days after deadly earthquakes in Türkiye
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.