Night of violence in France, 457 arrested

France saw a night of violence on Thursday when protests against the government's controversial pension reform got off course.





It marked the ninth day of planned mobilization since January, with thousands of workers protesting and walking out in various sectors, including transportation, energy and education.





Violent groups infiltrated the parades in Paris, Bordeaux and Lyon, and engaged in vandalism. They set fire to dumpsters, trash, and building gates, targeted banks and threw bottles at police, according to local media reports.





Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin Friday told broadcaster CNEWS that 457 people were arrested on Thursday night across France, 441 police officers were injured, and 933 fires were set to street furniture and trash in Paris.





Darmanin expressed concern over the high presence of ultra-left groups in the protests.













- Pension reform plan, source of popular furor





The French government used special constitutional powers last week to force the plan through, prompting opposing parties to submit no-confidence motions that were later rejected.





President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne decided to invoke Article 49.3 of the constitution, a mechanism that lets the government adopt a draft bill without parliamentary approval.





The decision was driven by fear that lawmakers would be able to block the reforms as the government does not hold an absolute majority in the legislature.





The government revealed the reform project in January and parliament started examining and debating the draft bill the following month.





Workers and trade unions have since expressed growing outrage by holding demonstrations and walkouts.



