Nine Iranians killed in Isfahan province in protests on Monday

Nine Iranians were killed in Isfahan province during protests on Monday night as security forces struggled to contain the boldest challenge to the government since unrest in 2009.
According to state television six people were killed in the central town of Qahderijan and one in Khomeini Shahr. In addition, a member of Basij militia and a police officer were killed in Najaf Abad on Monday.
Overall, at least 21 people have died in Iran during the protests, according to state media.
At least 29 people, including one police officer, have been killed in anti-government protests across Iran, which have entered their sixth day. More than 400 people have been arrested during the protests, including 200 in the capital Tehran.
Iran's Supreme Leader on Tuesday accused enemies of the Islamic Republic of stirring unrest, as anti-government demonstrations that began last week continued."In recent days, enemies of Iran used different tools including cash, weapons, politics and intelligence apparatus to create troubles for the Islamic Republic," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted as saying in a post on his official website.Khamenei said he would address the nation about the recent events "when the time is right". EU is ‘monitoring’ the situation in Iran: spokespersonTurkish foreign ministry says hopes there will be no foreign intervention in IranDeath toll rises to 29 in Iran anti-regime protests
Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Catherine Ray tweeted that the EU is maintaining contacts with the Iranian authorities and expects the country’s citizens to be guaranteed the right to peaceful protests and freedom of expression after protests broke out in the country on Thursday.“We have been in touch with the Iranian authorities, we expect that the right to peaceful demonstration and freedom of expression will be guaranteed, following President Rouhani’s public statements,” Ray said.“We will continue to monitor the situation,” she added.The #EU is following the demonstrations in #Iran. We have been in touch with the Iranian authorities 1/2— Catherine Ray (@CatherineEUspox) 1 Ocak 2018 2/3 we expect that the right to peaceful demonstration & freedom of expression will be guaranteed,following Psdt Rohani's public statements.— Catherine Ray (@CatherineEUspox) 1 Ocak 2018 3/3 We will continue to monitor the situation #Iran— Catherine Ray (@CatherineEUspox) 1 Ocak 2018 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday had stated that “People are absolutely free to criticize the government and protest,” but that their protests should be such that would “improve the situation in the country.”At least 29 people have been killed, including one police officer, in Iran since the protests started.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement said that violence and provocations must be avoided in the ongoing protests in Iran.The ministry said that Turkey hopes that peace will be ensured in the country as soon as possible and that there will be no foreign intervention in Iran.“Turkey is concerned about reports that demonstrations that started on Dec. 28 in Iran have spread, there are deaths and that public buildings have been damaged,” the ministry said in a statement.“Turkey attributes great importance to the preservation of peace and stability and Iran,” the statement added.“In this context, we believe the statement of President [Hassan] Rouhani [of Iran] that people have a right to peaceful protest but the law should not be violated and that public property should not be harmed should be taken into account, and violence and provocation should be avoided.At least 29 people, including a police officer, have been killed in anti-government protests across Iran, officials said Monday.In addition, at least 400 people have been arrested during the protests, including 200 in the capital Tehran. The other arrests were reported in the cities of Arak, Isfahan and Robat Karim and West Azerbaijan province.Video: At least 29 killed as anti-government protests in Iran continueThousands of Iranians hit the streets Thursday in the northeastern cities of Mashhad and Kashmar to protest rising commodity prices and perceived government mismanagement, according to local media reports.Thursday's protests were followed by pro-government protests Saturday.Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday warned Iranians against the ongoing anti-government protests across the country."We should avoid putting the country in a situation the enemies can take advantage of," Rouhani said following a cabinet meeting.