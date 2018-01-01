Nine Iranians killed in Isfahan province in protests on Monday

Nine Iranians were killed in Isfahan province during protests on Monday night as security forces struggled to contain the boldest challenge to the government since unrest in 2009.

According to state television six people were killed in the central town of Qahderijan and one in Khomeini Shahr. In addition, a member of Basij militia and a police officer were killed in Najaf Abad on Monday.

Overall, at least 21 people have died in Iran during the protests, according to state media.

At least 29 killed as anti-government protests in Iran continue At least 29 people, including one police officer, have been killed in anti-government protests across Iran, which have entered their sixth day. More than 400 people have been arrested during the protests, including 200 in the capital Tehran.





Iran's Khamenei says enemies have stirred unrest in country Iran's Supreme Leader on Tuesday accused enemies of the Islamic Republic of stirring unrest, as anti-government demonstrations that began last week continued."In recent days, enemies of Iran used different tools including cash, weapons, politics and intelligence apparatus to create troubles for the Islamic Republic," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted as saying in a post on his official website.Khamenei said he would address the nation about the recent events "when the time is right".

EU is 'monitoring' the situation in Iran: spokesperson Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Catherine Ray tweeted that the EU is maintaining contacts with the Iranian authorities and expects the country's citizens to be guaranteed the right to peaceful protests and freedom of expression after protests broke out in the country on Thursday."We have been in touch with the Iranian authorities, we expect that the right to peaceful demonstration and freedom of expression will be guaranteed, following President Rouhani's public statements," Ray said."We will continue to monitor the situation," she added.The #EU is following the demonstrations in #Iran. We have been in touch with the Iranian authorities 1/2— Catherine Ray (@CatherineEUspox) 1 Ocak 2018 2/3 we expect that the right to peaceful demonstration & freedom of expression will be guaranteed,following Psdt Rohani's public statements.— Catherine Ray (@CatherineEUspox) 1 Ocak 2018 3/3 We will continue to monitor the situation #Iran— Catherine Ray (@CatherineEUspox) 1 Ocak 2018 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday had stated that "People are absolutely free to criticize the government and protest," but that their protests should be such that would "improve the situation in the country."