No explosives found on Ryanair plane in Athens: report

No explosives were found on a Ryanair plane that earlier landed in Athens after a bomb alert, local media reported on Sunday.





"A check was carried out on all the passengers, as well as on the aircraft, by the competent services of the Greek Police, without anything suspicious emerging," Athens-Macedonian News Agency quoted police as saying.





Earlier, after a bomb alert was reported, Hungarian and Greek fighter jets were scrambled to escort the plane carrying 192 people from Poland to Greece.



