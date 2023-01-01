|
No explosives found on Ryanair plane in Athens: report

After bomb alert, Hungarian, Greek fighter jets were scrambled to escort plane carrying 192 people from Poland to Greece

9:36 . 23/01/2023 Pazartesi
File photo

No explosives were found on a Ryanair plane that earlier landed in Athens after a bomb alert, local media reported on Sunday.


"A check was carried out on all the passengers, as well as on the aircraft, by the competent services of the Greek Police, without anything suspicious emerging," Athens-Macedonian News Agency quoted police as saying.


Earlier, after a bomb alert was reported, Hungarian and Greek fighter jets were scrambled to escort the plane carrying 192 people from Poland to Greece.


The plane, which took off from Katowice, Poland, landed at an isolated location at the Athens International Airport around 5:45 p.m. local time (1545 GMT) and the passengers were quickly evacuated, according to the Greek public broadcaster ERT.

