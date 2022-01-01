'No need for new Cold War,' Biden says after talks with China's Xi

US president Joe Biden
The US president on Monday dismissed concerns over the possibility of a new Cold War.
There “need not be a new Cold War,” Joe Biden said after a three-hour meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.
But Biden also told reporters: "I made it clear to President Xi Jinping that I thought they had an obligation to attempt to make it clear to North Korea that they should not engage in long-range nuclear tests."
He added that it would be difficult to be certain about China's ability to "control North Korea."
Biden and Xi also addressed Russia's war on Ukraine, as the US president said they have "reaffirmed our shared belief in the threat or the use of nuclear weapons is total acceptable."
Pledging to continue defending its allies "as well as American soil,” Biden also said he is confident that China does not expect North Korea to engage in further escalation.
Biden described his meeting with Xi as "open and candid" and said they decided to put together teams to address a number of outstanding issues between China, which have been strained in recent months over the issue of Taiwan.
"We're going to compete vigorously but I'm not looking for conflict," Biden affirmed as he stressed that America's "One China policy has not changed."
"It was also clear that China and US should be able to work together where we can to solve global challenges," he added.
"I'll conclude by saying that ... in particular with Xi Jinping that I mean what I say and I say what I mean, so that there's no misunderstanding, that's the biggest concern," Biden added.
On Russian forces’ withdrawal last week from the key city of Kherson, Biden called it a "significant victory for Ukraine."
"I can do nothing but applaud the courage, determination and capacity of the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian military," the US president said.
He expressed confidence that "Russia will not occupy Ukraine as they intended from the beginning" of the war, which Moscow started on Feb. 24.
The Ukrainian military entered Kherson on Friday after Russia’s withdrawal from the region.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of Western countries hailed it as a major Ukrainian victory.
