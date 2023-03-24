North Korea claims to have conducted nuclear-capable underwater drone testing

North Korea claimed on Friday that its military tested a new underwater nuclear weapon capable of creating a super-scale radioactive tsunami during three-day military exercises that concluded on Thursday.





The new secret weapon "Unmanned Underwater Nuclear Attack Craft 'Haeil'" was tested during the drill from March 21 to 23 off the coast of Riwon County, South Hamgyong Province, and reached the target point in the waters off Hongwon Bay, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.





The new underwater nuclear strategic weapon's primary objective, according to Pyongyang's official media, is to covertly enter enemy major operational waters and unleash a massive radioactive tsunami through an underwater explosion to destroy enemy naval striker groups and ports.





The drone could be operated from any coast or port, it added.





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un along with his top military commanders guided the launches, in response to the US-South Korea 11-day major military exercises that also ended on Thursday.





The three-day military exercises were held in response to the US "imperialists" and South Korea's large-scale "dangerous drill," an actual drill for "occupying" North Korea, according to the news agency.





“This grave challenging situation against the state security of the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) requires it to have stronger war deterrents for firmly supporting the peaceful socialist state-building activities,” it added.





The deployment of “huge nuclear strategic assets,” as well as the number of forces involved in the drill, urgently required North Korea to prepare its entire armed forces for an all-out war and bolster its nuclear force in both quality and quantity on a priority basis, it said.





During the drill, the North Korean military also conducted a cruise missile test-fire with a test warhead simulating a nuclear warhead.





Pyongyang military launched two "Hwasal-1"-type strategic cruise missiles and two "Hwasal-2"-type strategic cruise missiles during drills in Jakdo-dong, Hungnam District, Hamhung City, South Hamgyong Province, the state media said, adding that the missile hit its target successfully in the East Sea of Korea after “flying of 1 500km- and 1 800km-long oval and pattern-8 orbits for 7 557 to 7 567 seconds and 9 118 to 9 129 seconds respectively.”





Kim praised the results of the major weapons test and warned the US, and South Korea to stop anti-North Korea war drills.



