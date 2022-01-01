North Korea fires ballistic missile towards East Sea
Latest launch comes 2 weeks after Pyongyang fires short-range ballistic missile
AA Friday 09:30, 28 October 2022
File photo
#North Korea
#East Sea
#Pyongyang
File photo
North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the East Sea, South Korea's military said Friday.
Pyongyang launched an "unspecified" ballistic missile at a time when South Korea is set to conclude its annual 12-day Hoguk field training exercise, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Meanwhile, South Korea and the US are also preparing to conduct major combined air drills called "Vigilant Storm" next week.
Two weeks ago, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile.
Tensions on the peninsula rose in 2020 when North Korea attacked and blew up the inter-Korean liaison office along the border.
Seoul had threatened a strong response if Pyongyang "further worsens the situation."
However, tensions soared further last year when both countries ramped up military drills to show off their might.
North Korea fires ballistic missile towards East Sea
Over 530,000 people voluntarily returned to safe zones in Syria: Erdogan
Greece’s Turkish minority remembers its heroes of WWII
Two new COVID-19 strains identified in UK
Trump lauds Musk's purchase of Twitter, says it is now in 'sane hands'
Far-right wants to profit from energy crisis, says German domestic intelligence agency
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.