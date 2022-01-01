World
North Korea fires ballistic missile towards East Sea
Latest launch comes 2 weeks after Pyongyang fires short-range ballistic missile
AA  Friday 09:30, 28 October 2022
North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the East Sea, South Korea's military said Friday.

Pyongyang launched an "unspecified" ballistic missile at a time when South Korea is set to conclude its annual 12-day Hoguk field training exercise, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Meanwhile, South Korea and the US are also preparing to conduct major combined air drills called "Vigilant Storm" next week.

Two weeks ago, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile.

Tensions on the peninsula rose in 2020 when North Korea attacked and blew up the inter-Korean liaison office along the border.

Seoul had threatened a strong response if Pyongyang "further worsens the situation."

However, tensions soared further last year when both countries ramped up military drills to show off their might.

