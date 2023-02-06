|
Northwestern Syria declared ‘disaster zone’ after powerful earthquake

At least 476 people killed, hundreds injured in Syria by quake, according to regime’s Health Ministry, Syrian Civil Defense

15:12 . 6/02/2023 Monday
The White Helmets civil defense agency declared northwestern Syria a “disaster zone” after a powerful earthquake centered in southeastern Türkiye jolted the wider region early on Monday.

In a statement, the rescue agency called the situation in northwestern Syria “catastrophic” amid building collapses and scores of deaths.


The White Helmets appealed for urgent help “amid lack of capabilities and services, a shortage of shelters, and stormy and freezing weather.”


The agency also called for more pressure on the Syrian regime and its allies “to ensure that no attacks will be launched against quake-struck areas.”


At least 476 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Syria from the quake, according to figures compiled by the Syrian regime's Health Ministry and Syrian Civil Defense.


The state-run SANA news agency reported, citing the Health Ministry, that at least 326 people were killed and 1,024 others injured, while Syrian Civil Defense said 150 people were killed and more than 350 others injured in areas under opposition control in northwestern Syria.


Strong tremors hit the Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, and Raqqa regions of Syria, according to the news agency.


Syrian Civil Defense noted that the death toll is likely to rise as there are hundreds of families remain stuck under the debris of collapsed buildings.


Dozens of buildings were also destroyed or damaged in opposition-held areas in northern Syria, where rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors.


In various areas in northern Syria, at least 58 people have been killed and hundreds injured, according to information compiled by Anadolu from several local sources, including the Syrian Human Rights Network and hospitals.


In Türkiye, at least 912 people were killed and 5,385 others injured in 10 provinces after the earthquake, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.


The Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis provinces were heavily affected by the quake.


Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.7 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras.

