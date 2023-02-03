|
Norway to buy at least 54 next-generation Leopard 2 tanks

Oslo also open to purchasing 18 more tanks, with first delivery to be made in 2026, says government statement

Norway plans to purchase at least 54 next-generation Leopard 2 tanks from Germany, Oslo announced on Friday.


The country "primarily wants to buy 54 tanks, but is open to being able to acquire a further 18 tanks," an plans to phase them in its armed forces in 2026-2031, said a statement by the Nordic country's government.


The first batch of new tanks are expected to be delivered in 2026, it added, underlining that the move was "a clear strengthening of Norwegian defense capability and national preparedness."


Stressing the importance of close defense cooperation in Europe, the statement quoted Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store as saying: "By purchasing German tanks, we ensure that Norway has the same type of tanks as our Nordic neighbors and close allies."


"We are also forging closer security policy ties with Germany," Store added.


The government said the procurement was within the cost limit of 19.7 billion Norwegian krone ($1.96 billion), including additional costs outside of the actual purchase of the tanks.

