Norway will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine: DefMin

Norway on Wednesday decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, its defense minister said, after the German decision to deliver 14 Leopard 2A6s to Kyiv and also allow its allies to supply Leopards from their own stock.





We must support Ukraine as best as possible in this defensive war of Ukraine, Defense Minister Bjon Arild Gram told public broadcaster NRK, without stating how many would be sent.





According to the broadcaster, Norway has 36 active Leopard 2A4 tanks in its inventory.





Asked whether the transfer of tanks would weaken the country’s military capabilities against Russia, Gram said what is important for Norway’s security is to stop Russia now.



