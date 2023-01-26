|
Norway will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine: DefMin

Bjon Arild Gram does not state how many battle tanks would be sent

Norway on Wednesday decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, its defense minister said, after the German decision to deliver 14 Leopard 2A6s to Kyiv and also allow its allies to supply Leopards from their own stock.


We must support Ukraine as best as possible in this defensive war of Ukraine, Defense Minister Bjon Arild Gram told public broadcaster NRK, without stating how many would be sent.


According to the broadcaster, Norway has 36 active Leopard 2A4 tanks in its inventory.


Asked whether the transfer of tanks would weaken the country’s military capabilities against Russia, Gram said what is important for Norway’s security is to stop Russia now.


Besides military support, Norway has provided Ukraine and its neighbors civilian and humanitarian support worth billions of kroner since Russia started its war last February.

