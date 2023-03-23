'Nuclear Armageddon looms more and more clearly,' says Russian envoy

The Russian ambassador to the US accused the West, led by Washington, on Thursday of bringing humanity "to a dangerous line, beyond which nuclear Armageddon looms more and more clearly."





Anatoly Antonov lashed out against a White House statement that depleted uranium tank rounds the UK plans to send Kyiv are "a commonplace type of munition."





"It is really difficult to comment on this kind of nonsense," Antonov said, slamming US officials as "villains," who "hit a new low with their irresponsible statements."





"I would like to draw attention to the fact that the negative consequences of the use of such ammunition have been repeatedly confirmed by Western media.





"I want to remind you that when using this kind of ammunition, radioactive dust settles on the ground — it is extremely toxic and cannot be decontaminated," Antonov stressed.





The British government on Tuesday confirmed to lawmakers that it intends to supply Ukraine with armor-piercing depleted uranium rounds, alongside a squadron of main battle tanks.





The decision has been met with fierce criticism from Moscow, as President Vladimir Putinsaid vowed that Russia "will respond" if the UK supplies depleted uranium shells to Ukraine.





Depleted uranium is a less-radioactive byproduct of the enrichment process conducted to create nuclear weapons, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). It can be used as a powerful anti-armor munition due to its high density and combustibility.





"The Americans are well aware of this, because they have already used these weapons in Iraq and Yugoslavia. The victims suffered from deadly ailments, and their children were born with congenital defects," Antonov emphasized.





"It seems that the enlightened West, led by Washington, has irrevocably decided to bring humanity to a dangerous line, beyond which nuclear Armageddon looms more and more clearly," he said.





In a separate statement, Russian Ambassador to the UK, Andrey Kelin said Britain's decision was leading to Ukraine's destruction and the "defeat" of the country's population.





"The British military is well aware of the threat of contamination posed by the use of depleted uranium weapons, in particular by the example of its use in Kosovo and the Persian Gulf," he said.





The UK on Thursday defended its decision, accusing Russia of "deliberately trying to disinform," according to local media reports.





"The British Army has used depleted uranium in its armour piercing shells for decades," local media reported, citing a UK Defense Ministry statement.





The ministry said that depleted uranium "is a standard component and has nothing to do with nuclear weapons."





"Russia knows this, but is deliberately trying to disinform. Independent research by scientists from groups such as the Royal Society has assessed that any impact to personal health and the environment from the use of depleted uranium munitions is likely to be low," it added.





The UN Sub-Commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights adopted proposals in 1996 and 1997 listing weapons containing depleted uranium having indiscriminate effects and causing excessive damage or unnecessary suffering.



