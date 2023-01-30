Number of Ukrainians to enter Poland since war began tops 9.5M

The number of Ukrainians who have crossed into Poland since the war with Russia began has exceeded 9.5 million.





As of Sunday, the figure topped 9.5 million by a full 13,000, the Polish Border Guards said in a tweet on Monday.





Some 22,700 people arrived from Ukraine on Sunday alone, it added.





About 7.66 million Ukrainians have exited Poland in this period, the force said.



