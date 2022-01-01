Oil prices down on stronger dollar, uncertainty over China COVID surge

According to OPEC's most recent monthly oil market report, oil demand in countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) will rise by around 1.3 million bpd this year, as will demand in non-OECD countries by 1.3 million bpd. Demand in the OECD is expected to rise by 0.3 million bpd next year, while demand in non-OECD countries is expected to increase by 1.9 million bpd.