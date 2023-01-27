|
On the street, Bosnians voice skepticism about new government

In street interviews with Anadolu, people of Bosnia and Herzegovina keep their expectations of new government low

Based on street interviews, the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina are skeptical that a newly formed government will bring change to the country.


Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday formed a new government, 115 days after elections were held last October.


Resad Tufo from the capital Sarajevo said politicians are only thinking about themselves, not the country’s people.


"They got their seats, there will be a change in their situation, but I don't believe it will happen in our case. They all make promises until they sit in their seats," he said.


Retiree Davor Rehar, 73, said that he has lost interest in the country’s politics because he is pessimistic about any positive development.


Banjaluka Marko Rakovic also had few expectations of the new government, saying: "They have expectations within themselves because they’re all the same."


At an emergency session of the country's House of Representatives, the government was formed after Borjana Kristo from the Croatian Democratic Union was elected the new chairman of the Cabinet on Dec. 28.


A total of 23 deputies voted in favor of Kristo's Cabinet, one more than the 22 needed, with 19 deputies against it.


The Democratic Action Party, the largest Bosnian political party, is not included in the new government. It is chaired by Bakir Izetbegovic – the son of the country's first President Alija Izetbegovic, who led the country to independence.


In 2018, Bosnia formed its government 14 months after the elections.

