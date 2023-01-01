|
One civilian killed in regime attack on Syria’s Idlib
One civilian was killed Wednesday in an attack on inhabited areas by forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime and Iran-back terrorist groups, violating the cease-fire in the Idlib de-escalation zone, according to local sources.




The attack targeted Bara village by regime forces stationed in Kafr Nabl town in northwestern Syria, the sources said.




In September 2018, Türkiye and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.




Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests.




Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN estimates.


