World
One dead in Iran demonstrations: Local media
AA  Sunday 08:27, 15 May 2022
File Photo

File Photo

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
People in Iran take to streets to protest food price hikes, shortages

One person died during demonstrations in Iran against rising food prices and shortages on Saturday, according to local media reports.

Speaking to the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA), lawmaker Ahmed Awayi said one person died in the city of Endimeshk in the southwestern province of Khuzestan during the protest.

Stating that the situation in Dezful, which has in recent days been the site of protests, was calm at the moment, Awayi said he had no information on the number of people detained during the demonstrations.

Powered by Froala Editor

#Iran
#price hikes
#protest
#food prices
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

One dead in Iran demonstrations: Local media

yeniSafak

Hamas calls for ‘resisting’ Israeli settlement building

yeniSafak

Turkey expects Finland, Sweden to adopt clear stance on terrorism before joining NATO

yeniSafak

Israel reopens Gaza crossing after closure

yeniSafak

Ukraine claims 200 Russian aircraft, 1200 tanks destroyed since start of war

yeniSafak

Saudi oil giant Aramco reports over 80% profit rise in first quarter

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.