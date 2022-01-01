One dead in Iran demonstrations: Local media
People in Iran take to streets to protest food price hikes, shortages
One person died during demonstrations in Iran against rising food prices and shortages on Saturday, according to local media reports.
Speaking to the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA), lawmaker Ahmed Awayi said one person died in the city of Endimeshk in the southwestern province of Khuzestan during the protest.
Stating that the situation in Dezful, which has in recent days been the site of protests, was calm at the moment, Awayi said he had no information on the number of people detained during the demonstrations.
