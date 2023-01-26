|
One killed, two wounded in Ukrainian capital Kyiv amid air raid alert

Russia launched more than 15 cruise missiles in direction of Kyiv, says Kyiv City Military Administration

13:57 . 26/01/2023 Perşembe
At least one person was killed and two others wounded in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Thursday, as a nationwide air raid alert sounded in the country due to possible Russian airstrikes.


Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in a message on Telegram confirmed the casualties saying they were caused by a rocket hitting a non-residential building in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.


Klitschko said earlier on Telegram that explosions were taking place in the city, urging everyone to take shelter.


Explosions were reported in multiple regions of Ukraine, while a nationwide air raid alert was sounded in the country earlier in the day.


"The enemy (Russia) launched more than 15 cruise missiles in the direction of Kyiv. Thanks to the excellent work of air defense, all air targets were shot down! However, the danger of air strikes has not passed. Stay in shelters until the alarm ends," Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko also noted on Telegram.


Elsewhere, Vinnytsia Governor Serhiy Borzov said on Telegram that no casualties were reported during an explosion in the region.


Two critical energy infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Odesa region, said Yuriy Kruk, the head of the region's district state administration.


No warnings were reported in the Crimea region, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.


Air raid alerts sound in Ukraine almost on a daily basis due to missile and drone strikes that have targeted the country’s civilian and energy infrastructure. Such strikes rose dramatically after an explosion last October damaging Russia's key Kerch Bridge to the Crimean Peninsula.

