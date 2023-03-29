Only verified accounts to appear on Twitter's recommendations: Elon Musk

Only verified accounts will appear on Twitter’s recommendation feed, the social media company's CEO Elon Musk announced Tuesday.





"Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations," he wrote on his account. "The (sic) is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over."





"It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason," he added.





The social media platform's For You tab make recommendations about tweets from other users that they do not follow. Although the recommendations were made to users by using a specific algorithm, the tab could include unverified users, until now.





"That said, it’s ok to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms of service amp; don’t impersonate a human," said Musk.





After the billionaire bought Twitter, he initiated the controversial Twitter Blue subscription service, which required an $8 per month fee to be verified via a blue checkmark on the platform.





Twitter said last Friday it will start removing legacy verified checkmarks, which showed accounts of public interest is authentic, on April 1.





The company said users can now sign up for Twitter Blue to keep their blue checkmark.



