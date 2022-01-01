OPINION: Six reasons US is not really supporting Myanmar’s democratic resistance

According to my friends in the National Unity Government, they have broached the subject with US officials of unfreezing the $1 billon so that the resistance could finance itself and feed and clothe its fighters across Myanmar – in nationwide revolt. The reply – unconvincing – was that the US is safekeeping the Myanmar people’s money for the development of a free, democratic and inclusive Myanmar. The truth is there will be no free or democratic or inclusive Myanmar as long as Myanmar’s criminal military regime, which is routinely committing war crimes and crimes against humanity according to the UN’s Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, is in power.