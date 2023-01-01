|
OSCE calls on Russia to immediately cease aggression in Ukraine
New OSCE chief Bujar Osmani begins term with visit to Ukraine
10:53 . 17/01/2023 Tuesday
AA
OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani on Monday called Russia to immediately cease its aggression and withdraw troops from Ukraine.


Osmani, who is the foreign minister of North Macedonia, made remarks during his visit to Ukraine right after taking over the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) 2023 Chairpersonship in Vienna on Thursday.


"I call on the Russian Federation to stop this war, withdraw its troops from Ukraine, recommit to the principles of the OSCE and return to diplomacy," said Osmani.


Osmani began his visit after a nine-hour-long trip by train to Kyiv where he held a series of meetings with Ukrainian leaders to discuss ways to strengthen security and stability in the region and help people on the ground.


"I was hopeful that the aggression would cease and life would be back to normality when I returned to Ukraine as OSCE Chairman-in-Office capacity. Revisiting the images of devastated homes and shattered human destinies are again causing distress," said Osmani after visiting Borodyanka, which the war hit hardest in the first weeks.


He also said that Russian aggression against Ukraine and the suffering of civilians must stop.


"I want to reiterate our strongest condemnation of the continued Russian aggression against #Ukraine. Yesterday’s brutal missile attacks in Dnipro, causing the loss of life of innocent civilians and damaging critical infrastructure are utterly wrong and have no justification," said Osmani.


He recalled that North Macedonia's term as a chair of OSCE is all about people and expressed support for Ukraine.


"OSCE will support all initiatives that will lead to a just and sustainable peace, ensuring Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders," said Osmani.


Osmani later met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said that firstly OSCE mission would return to Ukraine to promote human rights.


"I call for the immediate return of our field mission to Ukraine as a first step. The mission would make a big difference on the ground promoting stability, security and human rights for all citizens," said Osmani.


North Macedonia took over rotating term from Poland on 1 Jan.

