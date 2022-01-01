Outgoing DefMin warns of rising extremism in Israel
Former PM Benjamin Netanyahu is set to form upcoming Israeli government
AA Wednesday 17:06, 09 November 2022
Outgoing Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz
#Israel
#Benjamin Netanyahu
#Benny Gantz
Outgoing Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz
Outgoing Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned Wednesday of rising extremism inside Israel.
"The extremism in society and in the government is what bothers me," Gantz said in statements cited by The Jerusalem Post newspaper.
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is set to form the upcoming government in Israel after his right-wing alliance won last week’s legislative elections.
Netanyahu’s camp won 64 seats in the 120-seat Knesset (Israel’s parliament) against 51 seats for members of the current government led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid.
One of his allies, Bezalel Smotrich, the head of the extremist Religious Zionism Party, wants to hold the defense portfolio in the upcoming government.
Smotrich is known for his extremist views, including the annexation of the West Bank and the dismantling of the Israeli Civil Administration, which rules the Israeli settlements in the occupied territory.
Outgoing DefMin warns of rising extremism in Israel
Fall foliage creates stunning landscapes in northwestern Türkiye
UK premier ‘regrets’ appointing minister who resigned over bullying claims
IMF reaches initial agreement with Bangladesh to provide $4.5B loan
Spain's Iberdrola to invest €47B in energy transition over next three years
Foreign investors eye next-generation startups in Türkiye
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.