Police in the Indian western state of Rajasthan have arrested more than 100 people in connection with the communal violence between Hindu and Muslim communities in the Jodhpur town, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.
The violence erupted following a dispute over raising religious flags in the area on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, a joyous occasion marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Subsequently, authorities imposed a curfew in several areas of the town and also suspended mobile internet services to bring the situation under control. Stone pelting was also reported from the area on Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Hawa Singh Ghumaria, additional director general (law and order) of Rajasthan police, told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday morning that police have arrested more than 100 people linked with communal clashes.
"The situation is completely under control. Curfew is still imposed in the jurisdiction of 10 police stations of Jodhpur," he said.
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the public to maintain peace.
Of late, there has been an increase in attacks against minorities in India. Several states also witnessed communal violence during the Hindu festival of Ram Navami recently.
Last week, a group of 108 former Indian bureaucrats wrote to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express concern over the “escalation of violence against the minority communities, particularly Muslims” across several Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states.
