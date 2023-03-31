Over 1.2M tons of grain exported from Ukraine in last 2 weeks

More than 25 million tons of grain have been carried via the Black Sea grain initiative that Türkiye helped broker last year in a bid to avert a potential food crisis amid the Russia-Ukraine war.





As a result of Türkiye's negotiations with both parties, the grain deal was extended on March 19 for another 120 days.





Since March 19, more than 1.2 million tons of grain have been carried out from Ukraine.





Last July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.





The first grain-laden ship departed from Ukraine's Odessa Port on Aug. 1, 2022, as part of an agreement covering 120 days.





So far, at least 31 grain-loaded ships left Ukrainian ports within the last two weeks since the deal was extended for another 120 days.





As part of the agreement, the number of ships leaving Ukrainian ports as of Thursday reached 851.



