A Palestinian NGO has documented over 5,300 arrests by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank this year.
In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said around 4,700 Palestinians are still in Israeli custody, including 30 women and 190 minors.
“The suffering of captives is escalating amid rising numbers of detainees in (Israeli) detention centers,” the statement said.
Almost on a daily basis, the Israeli army carries out raids and incursions across the West Bank to detain what they say "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids spark clashes with Palestinians, causing several fatalities.
The United Nations said earlier this week that more than 100 Palestinian have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year, the heaviest toll in the occupied West Bank for nearly seven years.
Over 5,300 Palestinians detained by Israel this year: NGO
