World
Over 5,300 Palestinians detained by Israel this year: NGO
190 minors, 30 women still in Israeli custody
AA  Sunday 16:48, 23 October 2022
File photo

File photo

A Palestinian NGO has documented over 5,300 arrests by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank this year.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said around 4,700 Palestinians are still in Israeli custody, including 30 women and 190 minors.

“The suffering of captives is escalating amid rising numbers of detainees in (Israeli) detention centers,” the statement said.

Almost on a daily basis, the Israeli army carries out raids and incursions across the West Bank to detain what they say "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids spark clashes with Palestinians, causing several fatalities.

The United Nations said earlier this week that more than 100 Palestinian have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year, the heaviest toll in the occupied West Bank for nearly seven years.

#Palestinians
#detainees
#Israel
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Over 5,300 Palestinians detained by Israel this year: NGO

yeniSafak

Russian, French DefMins discuss war in Ukraine

yeniSafak

11,000 Congolese refugees fleeing fighting cross into Uganda

yeniSafak

Israel’s Netanyahu to consider supplying weapons to Ukraine if elected

yeniSafak

Israel confirms new army chief

yeniSafak

Erdogan slams Western human right groups' inaction over mothers who say they lost children to terrorist PKK