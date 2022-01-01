World
Over 900 Palestinians in Israeli jail refuse meals to support inmates on hunger strike
Palestinian inmates staging protest at Ofer prison in occupied West Bank
AA  Thursday 15:56, 06 October 2022
File photo

File photo

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners at an Israeli jail in the occupied West Bank are refusing their meals on Thursday in a show of solidarity with 30 fellow inmates who are on a hunger strike.

Some 900 Palestinians are taking part in the protest at the Ofer prison located near Ramallah, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, a local NGO.

Since Sept. 25, 30 prisoners at Ofer, most of them members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, have been on hunger strike to protest their detention without any charges or trials.

Under Israel’s policy of administrative detention, it can hold a person in custody without a charge or trial for six months, which can be extended indefinitely.

According to Palestinian figures, there are around 4,650 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including at least 780 held without charge or trial.


* Writing by Ahmed Asmar

#Palestinians
#Israel
#jail
default-profile-img
yeniSafak

