Over 900 Palestinians in Israeli jail refuse meals to support inmates on hunger strike
Palestinian inmates staging protest at Ofer prison in occupied West Bank
AA Thursday 15:56, 06 October 2022
File photo
#Palestinians
#Israel
#jail
File photo
Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners at an Israeli jail in the occupied West Bank are refusing their meals on Thursday in a show of solidarity with 30 fellow inmates who are on a hunger strike.
Some 900 Palestinians are taking part in the protest at the Ofer prison located near Ramallah, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, a local NGO.
Since Sept. 25, 30 prisoners at Ofer, most of them members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, have been on hunger strike to protest their detention without any charges or trials.
Under Israel’s policy of administrative detention, it can hold a person in custody without a charge or trial for six months, which can be extended indefinitely.
According to Palestinian figures, there are around 4,650 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including at least 780 held without charge or trial.
* Writing by Ahmed Asmar
Over 900 Palestinians in Israeli jail refuse meals to support inmates on hunger strike
Bangladesh's premier slams Myanmar for failing to cooperate with efforts to repatriate Rohingya
Cup of coffee 'almost a luxury' in EU as prices soar: Eurostat
Kremlin praises OPEC decision to reduce oil production as 'stabilizing markets'
UK could face three-hour blackouts in winter in worst-case scenario: National Grid
Coup leader named Burkina Faso’s president
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.