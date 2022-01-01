Pakistan: A resilient economy with emerging opportunities

The government is well aware of the chronic challenges and is determined to cope with them with various prudent measures. The most important priority is to strengthen the economy on the path of sustainable economic development by achieving price stability, maintaining the momentum of GDP growth, increasing FDI, and evolving a stable political environment. To address the macroeconomic imbalances, contractionary monetary and fiscal policies are adopted by the government at the start of FY2023. The likely consequences include stabilization in the real GDP growth rate; however, a strong recovery of the economy is expected thereafter. The medium-term growth is expected to return to levels even higher than historical trends with average rates of 6.0 to 7.0 percent in FY24-25. The government is taking measures by using all the available tools to break the cycle of recurring instability and to put the economy on the path of sustained growth and stability. Government is highly committed to introducing far-reaching reforms in every sector of the economy. The goal is to transform the country’s economy by putting it on a more sustainable growth path.