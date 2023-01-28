Pakistan condemns Quran's desecration in Denmark

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned a Danish far-right politician's repeated act of burning a copy of the Quran, calling it a "senseless and deeply offensive act."

Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish far-right party Stram Kurs (Hard Line), carried out the latest "Islamophobic" act in Denmark on Friday by burning a copy of the Quran, as he had done days earlier in Stockholm while protected by police and with government approval.





Paludan tried to attract the attention of the Muslims leaving the mosque after Friday prayers in the Dortheavej district of Copenhagen by waving a material insulting Prophet Muhammad.





Pakistan's Foreign Ministry in a statement said repetition of the vile act leaves little doubt in the minds of Muslims around the world that freedom of expression is being blatantly abused to spread religious hatred and incitement to violence.





"It also calls into question the legal framework behind which the Islamophobes hide and spread hatred with impunity. At a time when there is an increasing need for inter-faith harmony and mutual respect for peaceful coexistence, the international community cannot turn a blind eye to these hate mongers," the ministry said.





Freedom of expression comes with responsibilities, and it is the responsibility of these governments and the international community to prevent such racist and Islamophobic acts, the statement added.





It also conveyed concerns to Denmark and asked to be mindful of the sentiments of Pakistanis and Muslims worldwide, urging steps to prevent such hateful and Islamophobic acts in the future, according to the ministry.





Edwin Wagensveld, a far-right Dutch politician and leader of the Islamophobic group Pegida, committed another such act last Monday in The Hague by shredding pages from a copy of the Quran and then burning them.





Attacks on the Quran in Sweden and the Netherlands drew condemnation from Türkiye and other countries.







