Pakistan-Türkiye joint military drills begin in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Pakistan and Türkiye on Monday started joint military exercises at Tarbela in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.





According to a statement from the Pakistan military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations, the opening ceremony was attended by officials from both countries.





"Troops from Turkish special force and Pakistan Special Services Group (SSG) are participating in the exercise," said the statement.





The two-week-long "ATATURK-XII 2023" drills are aimed at enhancing counter-terrorism techniques, it added.





According to the statement, the activity will focus on compound clearance, cave clearance, sniper training, counter Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) training, and combat medical care.



