Pakistan’s premier speaks to Erdogan, offers condolences, assistance

Pakistan's Premier Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to convey condolences and offer all possible assistance from his government and the people of Pakistan over huge human losses in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck the southeastern region of Türkiye on Monday morning.





Sharif, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, said that the government and the people of Pakistan stand alongside their Turkish brethren at this trying hour.





He said Islamabad will lend all possible assistance to Ankara to ride over the damage caused by the earthquake.





Referring to the fast-increasing intensity of climate change, Sharif observed that the impact of the latest climate change-related damages and natural disasters are no longer restricted to any particular region, country, or nation.





He also offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.





Erdogan, the statement added, thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for their support and solidarity with the Turkish nation.













- Rescue teams to reach Türkiye





Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that search and rescue teams with equipment and medical supplies will be sent to Türkiye as soon as possible to support the ongoing relief and rescue operations.





The announcement was made by him during a telephone call with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday.





“Spoke with my brother @MevlutCavusoglu in solidarity and to offer condolences for the earthquake. Offered assistance and support in anyway we can. Search amp; Rescue teams with equipment and medical supplies will leave as soon as possible,” Bilawal tweeted.





Meanwhile, the government of southern Sindh province has approved the delivery of some 100,000 tents for the earthquake victims in Türkiye.





Announcing the move, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said the government and the people of Türkiye helped the people of Sindh during the massive floods last year, which will always be remembered.





Meanwhile, Pakistan's upper house – the Senate – unanimously passed a resolution, offering condolences over human and infrastructure losses in the earthquake, and expressing solidarity with the government and the people of Türkiye. The resolution also expressed grief and sorrow over losses in Syria.



