|
World

Palestine's president declares 3-day mourning on Jenin events

Israeli army storms Jenin refugee camp, kills 9 Palestinians

17:09 . 26/01/2023 Thursday
AA
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared on Thursday three days of mourning for Palestinians who were killed in the Jenin camp raid by Israeli forces.


"The president declared mourning for three days, during which flags would be flown at half mast, to mourn the souls of the martyrs of the Jenin camp in the northern West Bank," the official Palestinian TV reported.


At least nine Palestinians were killed and 20 others injured by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, according to Palestinian sources.


Israeli soldiers stormed the Jenin refugee camp, which led to clashes between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli army, according to eyewitnesses.


This Israeli military operation in the Jenin camp is the largest since the Al-Aqsa Intifada in 2002.​​​​​​​​​​​​


Tensions have been running high across the West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli raids to detain what they say "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids have sparked clashes with Palestinians, causing several fatalities.


#Palestine
#Jenin
#Palestinians
#Mahmoud Abbas
1 hour ago
default-profile-img
Palestine's president declares 3-day mourning on Jenin events
Australian author aims to ‘get beyond the stereotypes’ about Türkiye
France rebukes Russian accusations on Africa as 'shameless lies'
Scope of devastation in Ukrainian village near capital Kyiv
Next tripartite meeting with Sweden, Finland postponed due to 'current political environment', says Turkish FM
Polish prime minister says Russia ‘real threat’ as EU deal draws near
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.