Palestinian child dies of wounds from Israeli raid

A Palestinian child on Monday died of wounds he sustained in a raid by Israeli forces on the Dheisheh refugee camp in the southern Bethlehem city of the occupied West Bank.





In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said 14-year-old Omar Khmour was critically injured by a live bullet in his head and transferred to hospital before he was pronounced dead.





Israeli authorities have yet to comment on the incident.





Israeli forces almost on daily basis carry out raids and incursions to Palestinian areas under the pretext of searching for "wanted Palestinians," during which the Israeli forces clash with Palestinians.





Earlier on Monday, three Palestinians were wounded by Israeli army bullets during raids on the cities of Bethlehem and Jenin in the West Bank.





“A 14-year-old child is in a critical condition after being shot in the head by the Israeli army amid a raid on the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem,” the Palestinian Health Ministry said in an earlier statement.





The Voice of Palestine radio station reported that two Palestinians were injured during the Israeli army's raid on the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.





There was no statement from the Israeli army regarding the operations in the West Bank.



