Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Jenin, death toll rises to 10

A Palestinian died of his wounds from Israeli fire in the West Bank city of Jenin on Sunday, taking the death toll to 10, according to the Health Ministry.









A ministry statement said a 24-year-old man was critically injured during an Israeli military operation in Jenin on Thursday and breathed his last on Sunday.









The fatality brought to 10 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire during the operation in Jenin.









Earlier Sunday, an 18-year-old Palestinian was killed by an Israeli settler in the Kedumim settlement in the city of Qalqilya city in the West Bank.









The attack came after seven Israelis were killed in a shooting near a synagogue in a settlement in occupied East Jerusalem Friday night.







