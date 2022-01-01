Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in Jerusalem
Tensions running high across Palestinian territories since last month
A Palestinian youth on Saturday succumbed to injuries he sustained from Israeli army fire last month, according to the state news agency Wafa.
Walid al-Sharif, 23, was shot in the head by Israeli forces inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem on April 22.
“He died of his wounds on Saturday,” his brother Abdulrahman said in statements cited by Wafa.
Tensions has been running high across the Palestinian territories since last month amid repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the occupied East Bank and settler raids into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa complex in Jerusalem.
Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.
Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.
