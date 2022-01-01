Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in West Bank
File Photo
Doud Zubeidi injured during Israeli raid in Jenin last week
A Palestinian man on Sunday succumbed to injuries he sustained from Israeli army fire in the West Bank city of Jenin last week, according to the Health Ministry.
Doud Zubeidi was seriously injured during an Israeli military raid in Jenin on Friday.
“He died at the hospital on Sunday from complications of his injuries,” a ministry statement said.
Zubeidi is the brother of jailed Zakaria Zubeidi, who had escaped along with five other Palestinian detainees from a high-security Israeli prison last year before they were recaptured by Israeli forces.
