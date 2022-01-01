Palestinian group says member killed by Israel in Nablus
Israel blames Lions’ Den group for staging attacks against Israeli targets
A Palestinian armed group on Sunday confirmed the death of a group member in the West Bank city of Nablus.
The Lions’ Den said Tamer al-Kilani was killed in a bomb explosion early Sunday, blaming Israel for his death.
There was no comment from the Israeli authorities on the report.
Israel blames the Palestinian group for a number of attacks against Israeli targets in the occupied West Bank.
On Oct. 12, the Lions’ Den group said it was responsible for a shooting attack, in which an Israeli soldier was killed.
