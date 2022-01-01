World
Palestinian group says member killed by Israel in Nablus
Israel blames Lions’ Den group for staging attacks against Israeli targets
AA  Sunday 14:21, 23 October 2022
File photo

File photo

A Palestinian armed group on Sunday confirmed the death of a group member in the West Bank city of Nablus.

The Lions’ Den said Tamer al-Kilani was killed in a bomb explosion early Sunday, blaming Israel for his death.

There was no comment from the Israeli authorities on the report.

Israel blames the Palestinian group for a number of attacks against Israeli targets in the occupied West Bank.

On Oct. 12, the Lions’ Den group said it was responsible for a shooting attack, in which an Israeli soldier was killed.

#Palestinian group
#member
#Israel
#Nablus
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Palestinian group says member killed by Israel in Nablus

yeniSafak

Over 5,300 Palestinians detained by Israel this year: NGO

yeniSafak

Russian, French DefMins discuss war in Ukraine

yeniSafak

11,000 Congolese refugees fleeing fighting cross into Uganda

yeniSafak

Israel’s Netanyahu to consider supplying weapons to Ukraine if elected

yeniSafak

Israel confirms new army chief