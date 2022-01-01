World
Palestinian Hamas group to visit Syria this month
It marks 1st visit of Hamas to Syria in 10 years
AA  Friday 13:28, 07 October 2022
A delegation from the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement is expected to visit Syria this month after a decade-long rift.

An informed source within the Hamas group told Anadolu Agency that the visit will take place after concluding the Palestinian reconciliation talks to be hosted by Algeria on Oct. 10.

The source, however, did not give further details on the visit or the Hamas figures that will visit Damascus.

In a statement on Sept. 15, Hamas said it is moving to restore ties with Damascus, noting: "Hamas confirms that it goes ahead with its decision to restore ties with the Syrian Arab Republic."

The decision to restore ties with the Syrian regime serves "the interest of the Arab and Islamic Ummah, above all the Palestinian cause," it added.

On June 21, a Palestinian source told Anadolu Agency that the Hamas group and the Syrian regime are preparing to restore ties with each other following efforts made by their regional allies, including the Hezbollah group and Iran to end the rift between them.

After the eruption of the Syrian crisis in 2011, the Hamas group announced in 2012 severing ties with the Syrian regime and closed its offices in Syria.

