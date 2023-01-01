|
World

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli army in West Bank

Israeli army says Palestinian killed in alleged stabbing attempt

14:55 . 21/01/2023 Cumartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli army forces in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry.


A ministry statement said Tarik Odeh Maali, 41, was shot and killed by Israeli forces near the town of Kufr Nimeh, northwest of Ramallah.


The Israeli army said a Palestinian was killed in an alleged stabbing attempt near Sde Efraim settlement in the West Bank.


A military statement said the Palestinian attempted to stab an Israeli settler but was neutralized by Israeli forces.


No injuries were reported among Israeli forces.

