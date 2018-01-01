Palestinian shot dead in Hebron vehicular attack

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian for allegedly ramming his vehicle into a group of soldiers in the West Bank city of Hebron on Monday, according to the Israeli military.

In a statement, a military spokesman said three soldiers were injured in the suspected attack that occurred in the town of Beit Ummar in Hebron.

He said an Israeli soldier shot and “neutralized” the alleged attacker.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society, for its part, confirmed that a Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces.

In a statement, it said Red Crescent medics had received the body of the Palestinian from the Israeli army.

Palestine slams Israel's arrest of Jerusalem governor The Palestinian government has decried Israel’s arrest of Jerusalem governor Adnan Ghaith in a raid in the occupied city on Sunday."The governor’s arrest is part of [Israel]’s continued policy of targeting the occupied city, its people and holy sites,” government spokesman Yousuf al-Mahmoud said in a statement.Israeli forces detained Ghaith in a dawn raid on his home in Silwan neighborhood in East Jerusalem on Sunday.The Israeli military did not provide any details about the reason for the governor’s detention.The Palestinian spokesman accused Israeli authorities “of seeking to impose its hegemony and creating the impression that it has the upper hand in Jerusalem”."Jerusalem represents a symbol of existence and survival in the Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic conscience." he said.Arab League slams Israeli ban on Jerusalem officialsHaniyeh calls for alliance to save Palestinian causeOn Thursday, Israeli authorities banned Ghaith from entering the occupied West Bank for a six-month period.Last month, the Jerusalem governor was arrested by Israeli forces and held in prison for two days before being released.Jerusalem remains at the heart of the decades-long Mideast conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might one day serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.International law continues to view East Jerusalem, along with the entire West Bank, as "occupied territories" and considers all Jewish settlement construction there as illegal.Palestinians swarm Gaza-Israel buffer zone on 35th weekIsraeli navy detains Palestine fishermen off Gaza coast

Palestinians swarm Gaza-Israel buffer zone on 35th week For the 35th consecutive Friday, thousands of Palestinian demonstrators gathered along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone to take part in ongoing rallies against the Israel’s decades-long occupation. In a statement, Gaza’s National Authority for Breaking the Siege renewed its call to the people of Gaza to take part in the ongoing protests.In a separate statement, Hazem Qasim, a spokesman for resistance faction Hamas (which has governed the strip since 2007), said: "The Palestinian masses continue to prove their ability to defy Israel’s occupation."Russia ready to mediate between Palestinians and Israel: Lavrov"Our people’s steadfastness will lead to the achievement of our goals, not least of which is the end of the siege on Gaza," he added.Protesters demand the right to return to their homes and villages in historical Palestine, from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.They also demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.Since the rallies began on March 30, more than 210 Palestinians have been killed -- and thousands more injured -- by Israeli troops deployed along the other side of the buffer zone.Israeli navy detains Palestine fishermen off Gaza coastHamas seeks Palestinian unity not division: Leader

Israeli navy detains Palestine fishermen off Gaza coast Israeli naval authorities on Friday arrested three Palestinian fishermen off the coast of the Gaza Strip, according to a Palestinian source.The fishermen were detained while plying their trade off the strip’s northern coast, Nizar Ayyash, head of Gaza’s fishermen’s union, told Anadolu Agency.The fishermen’s boat, he added, had also been seized by the Israeli Navy.As of 8:00 GMT, no comment had been issued regarding the incident by the Israeli authorities.Jewish settlers raid Palestinian village in West BankSome 50,000 Gazans earn their living through fishing, according to the fishermen’s union.Following Israel's 2014 military onslaught on the Hamas-run Gaza Strip (which left more than 2,150 Palestinians dead), Israel began allowing Gazan fishermen to ply their trade up to six nautical miles off the coast (as opposed to three previously).In May of this year, the Israeli authorities increased this to nine nautical miles.Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit Bahrain ‘soon’One month later, however, Israel reduced the limit again to only three nautical miles in response to the launching of incendiary kites and balloons into Israel by Palestinian activists in Gaza.The kite/balloon attacks came as part of ongoing Palestinian rallies along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone to protest Israel’s 12-year blockade, which has brought Gaza -- and its two million inhabitants -- to the verge of humanitarian catastrophe.Since the Gaza rallies began on March 30, more than 210 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops deployed along the other side of the buffer zone.Israel claims to break up Hamas 'cell' in West Bank