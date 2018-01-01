Palestinian shot dead in Hebron vehicular attack

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian for allegedly ramming his vehicle into a group of soldiers in the West Bank city of Hebron on Monday, according to the Israeli military.
In a statement, a military spokesman said three soldiers were injured in the suspected attack that occurred in the town of Beit Ummar in Hebron.
He said an Israeli soldier shot and “neutralized” the alleged attacker.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society, for its part, confirmed that a Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces.
In a statement, it said Red Crescent medics had received the body of the Palestinian from the Israeli army.