Palestinian teen dies after being injured from Israeli fire in Jerusalem: Health Ministry

Muhammad Ali, 17 shot in head during raid at Shu’fat refugee camp

11:21 . 26/01/2023 Perşembe
AA
A Palestinian teen died of wounds sustained Wednesday from Israeli army fire at the Shu’fat refugee camp in Jerusalem, according to the Health Ministry.


Muhammad Ali, 17, was critically injured after being shot in the head during a military raid and later died, the ministry said in a statement.


“The death toll since the beginning of this year has risen to 20, including 5 children,” it added.


“The Israeli occupation forces detained the body of the boy after he was transferred to the Hadassah Hospital in occupied Jerusalem,” said the official Palestinian News Agency, quoting unnamed sources.


“The police forces identified a suspect who was identified as an armed terrorist in possession of what appeared to be an authentic firearm in his hands, and which he was pointing at the police forces,” Israeli police wrote on Twitter. “Upon identifying the immediate danger posed to the forces - a shot was fired at him, and he was subdued.”


Police indicated that the operation was aimed at demolishing “the house of terrorist Udai Tamimi in the Shoafat refugee camp.”


“One policeman was moderately injured and required medical treatment,” it said.





#Palestine
#Jerusalem
#Muhammad Ali
#Israel
