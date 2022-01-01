Palestinian woman killed by Israeli fire in West Bank
Activists circulate video showing Israeli soldiers opening fire on Palestinian car
A Palestinian woman was killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to the Health Ministry.
A ministry statement said the woman was shot in the head by Israeli forces during a military raid into the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah.
The statement did not provide further details, but activists circulated a video on social media platforms showing Israeli soldiers opening fire on a Palestinian car.
The official Palestine TV reported that Israeli forces had opened fire on a Palestinian car and arrested its occupants.
There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.
Almost on a daily basis, the Israeli army carries out raids and incursions across the occupied West Bank to detain what they say "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids spark clashes with Palestinians, causing several fatalities.
