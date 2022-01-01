Palestinians agree on Algerian document for reconciliation

File photo
Palestinian factions have agreed on most points on an Algerian document for inter-Palestinian reconciliation, a Palestinian representative said on Wednesday.
“Factions have agreed on core issues as the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO),” Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative, told Anadolu Agency.
He said representatives of the factions agreed on mechanisms of activating the PLO role.
“An agreement has also been reached on a national program to confront the Israeli occupation,” he added, without providing further details.
Palestinian factions, including rival Hamas and Fatah movements, are set to conclude on Wednesday two days of talks under Algerian auspices to heal inter-Palestinian rift.
A political and geographical division has prevailed in the Palestinian territories since 2007 when Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip.
Fatah movement has since ruled the West Bank, while Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip. Many efforts have failed to end the rift between the two rival movements.
