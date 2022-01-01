Palestinians slam Israeli premier's talk of sovereignty over Jerusalem

File photo
The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Sunday dismissed Israeli claims about its sovereignty over Jerusalem, saying the city is part of the occupied Palestinian territories.
"East Jerusalem, with its Islamic and Christian holy sites, is the eternal capital of the State of Palestine in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions,” PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in statements cited by the state news agency Wafa.
Earlier Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that his government will take all decisions related to Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque complex without any “foreign interference.”
He argued that Israel holds sovereignty over Jerusalem, the eastern part of which was occupied by Israel during the Middle East war in 1967.
Bennett was commenting on remarks by his coalition member Mansour Abbas, leader of the Islamist Ra'am party, in which he said the key to solving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is through establishing a Palestinian state "with Jerusalem as its capital with Al-Aqsa Mosque as its heart."
Abu Rudeineh also downplayed Bennett's statements about respecting members of all religions in Jerusalem, saying his remarks were "misleading and incorrect."
"Any Israeli attempts to legitimize its occupation of the lands of the State of Palestine, including East Jerusalem, are unsuccessful attempts," he added.
Palestinian resistance group Hamas also rejected Bennett's statements about sovereignty in Jerusalem.
In a statement, Hamas said the Palestinian people “will continue to defend the Palestinian lands including Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”
Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.
