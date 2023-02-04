|
Pentagon says another Chinese spy balloon flying above Latin America

'We have seen the news of the balloon flying over Latin America. We consider this to be another Chinese surveillance balloon,' says spokesman Pat Ryder

13:55 . 4/02/2023 Cumartesi
File photo

A Chinese spy balloon was flying above Latin America, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said Friday.

"We have seen the news of the balloon flying over Latin America. We consider this to be another Chinese surveillance balloon," he said. "At this stage, we do not have any other information.”


The Pentagon announced earlier that it is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon above the continental US.


A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said the balloon was a “civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological purposes."


US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his planned trip to China following the incident.


