People, groups in several European countries launch quake aid drives for Türkiye

Turkish minority communities in Balkans among groups organizing donation campaigns

15:27 . 7/02/2023 Tuesday
AA
File photo

People and groups in several European countries are rallying in support of Türkiye after Monday’s devastating earthquakes.


In Greece, one of the largest trade unions, PAME, has launched a nationwide collection drive for relief materials, including blankets, powdered milk, diapers, and other personal hygiene items.


The Muslim Turkish minority, which is concentrated in Greece’s Western Thrace region, has also mobilized for relief efforts.


Municipalities, religious authorities, and other groups in the region are leading a donation drive.


In Italy, NGOs including Caritas Italiana, Amici de Bambini (Children’s Friend), and Specchio D’Italia (Mirror of Italy) have kicked off donation campaigns for people impacted by the earthquakes.


In Bulgaria, the supreme religious authority for the country’s Turkish Muslim population has launched an earthquake relief drive, news outlet Kircaali Haber reported.


In Romania, major news outlets of the country’s Turkish-Tatar minority, including Hayat and Gazete Balkan, are encouraging community members to coordinate aid efforts with the Turkish-Romanian Businessmen Association.


Over 3,430 people have been killed and more than 21,100 injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the country’s southern parts on Monday.


More than 8,000 people have been rescued from the rubble of thousands of destroyed buildings so far, while more than 24,000 personnel remain engaged in search and rescue operations, according to latest official figures.

